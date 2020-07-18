Analysts Expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. NBT Bancorp posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.27). NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $112.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.64 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NBTB shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens started coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average is $33.72. NBT Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 111.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,538,000 after acquiring an additional 91,757 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 52.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 588,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

