M Partners Comments on Atico Mining Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (CVE:ATY)

Atico Mining Corp (CVE:ATY) – Equities research analysts at M Partners reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atico Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. M Partners analyst B. Berhe now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.10.

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.15 million during the quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.30. Atico Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.45.

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,679 hectares located in Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

