National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) will report $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for National Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.24. National Instruments reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.84. National Instruments had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $309.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. National Instruments’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NATI. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of National Instruments from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NATI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $37.60 on Friday. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $47.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average of $39.02.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

