Analysts Set Expectations for Calian Group Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Calian Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 16th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now expects that the company will earn $2.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.55. Cormark also issued estimates for Calian Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CGY. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$51.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

Calian Group stock opened at C$59.68 on Friday. Calian Group has a 52-week low of C$31.29 and a 52-week high of C$60.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$104.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$96.25 million.

In other Calian Group news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.28, for a total value of C$31,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,023,026.88. Also, Director Kenneth Jeffrey Loeb sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total transaction of C$255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$316,506. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,549 shares of company stock worth $1,530,218.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

