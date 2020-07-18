Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neogen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Neogen also posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Neogen will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Neogen.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEOG. TheStreet raised shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

In related news, Director James L. Herbert sold 19,368 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $1,280,805.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,395.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 885 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $56,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,409 shares in the company, valued at $666,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Neogen by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,220,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Neogen by 256.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $78.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.66, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.50. Neogen has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $80.48.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

