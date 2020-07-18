FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Repsol in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repsol’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

REPYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Repsol from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Repsol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

REPYY stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00. Repsol has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $17.33.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.55 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 10.39%.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

