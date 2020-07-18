Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) will announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.23. Construction Partners posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $168.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

ROAD stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.82. The company has a market cap of $875.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $20.92.

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 862,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $13,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Royce Alan Palmer sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $117,767.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,632,980 shares of company stock worth $106,166,311 over the last three months. Insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Construction Partners by 69.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,627,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Construction Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,566,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,454,000 after acquiring an additional 74,224 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Construction Partners by 30.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,411,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,840,000 after buying an additional 330,759 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Construction Partners by 1.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,332,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,502,000 after buying an additional 15,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Construction Partners by 11.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,025,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,313,000 after buying an additional 106,759 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

