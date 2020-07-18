Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.80) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Soliton in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Soliton’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Soliton from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Soliton in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ SOLY opened at $8.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38. Soliton has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $15.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Soliton by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Soliton by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Soliton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Soliton by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Soliton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Remeditex Ventures Llc acquired 120,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

