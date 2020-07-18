FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sleep Number Corp Boosted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will earn $3.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.90. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s FY2021 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $284.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.80 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Sleep Number from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of SNBR opened at $49.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.25. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $61.00.

In related news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 11,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $637,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Poirier sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $85,753.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,827 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,055. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sleep Number by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,721,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Sleep Number by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 10,261 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Sleep Number by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares during the period.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

