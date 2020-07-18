Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Liberty Global in a report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.74). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $25.70 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Liberty Global’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LBTYA. New Street Research raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark increased their price target on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Redburn Partners upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $28.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.73. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 107.92%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 82,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 50,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 505,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 634,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 119,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,279,000. 24.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director J C. Sparkman sold 5,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $125,778.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,082.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,722 shares of company stock worth $501,377 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

