Financial Survey: Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO)

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Match Group alerts:

This table compares Match Group and Secoo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $4.76 billion 1.64 $431.13 million $4.53 20.25 Secoo $986.70 million 0.16 $22.27 million N/A N/A

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Secoo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.7% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Secoo shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Match Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and Secoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 2.69% 9.24% 4.16% Secoo 2.23% 9.78% 3.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Match Group and Secoo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 7 14 0 2.67 Secoo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Match Group presently has a consensus price target of $99.70, indicating a potential upside of 8.66%. Secoo has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 190.32%. Given Secoo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Secoo is more favorable than Match Group.

Volatility & Risk

Match Group has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Secoo has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Match Group beats Secoo on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc. offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Match Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Secoo Company Profile

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and other countries. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers. It also offers its Website as a marketplace to third party merchants to facilitate their sales of upscale products and services. Secoo Holding Limited has a strategic alliance with Parkson Group. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.