Reviewing Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) & TELA Bio (NYSE:MOHO)

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) and TELA Bio (NASDAQ:MOHO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Revolve Group and TELA Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolve Group 5.72% 57.43% 30.84% TELA Bio N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Revolve Group and TELA Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolve Group 0 10 6 0 2.38 TELA Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Revolve Group currently has a consensus target price of $16.80, indicating a potential upside of 5.00%. Given Revolve Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Revolve Group is more favorable than TELA Bio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Revolve Group and TELA Bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolve Group $600.99 million 1.85 $35.67 million $0.62 25.81 TELA Bio $329.48 million 0.22 $2.30 million N/A N/A

Revolve Group has higher revenue and earnings than TELA Bio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.8% of Revolve Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of TELA Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.7% of Revolve Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Revolve Group beats TELA Bio on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

About TELA Bio

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company acts as a bridge between brand owners and consumers by marketing and distributing health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, household healthcare equipment, and other health and wellness products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform. ECMOHO Limited is also involved in the provision of bonded area warehousing; online store operating services; and promotion and marketing services to its brand partners and other brand customers. It serves consumers and retailers. ECMOHO Limited was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

