Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) vs. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Head-To-Head Comparison

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) and Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get CubeSmart alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for CubeSmart and Western Asset Mortgage Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CubeSmart 4 5 1 0 1.70 Western Asset Mortgage Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00

CubeSmart currently has a consensus price target of $28.75, indicating a potential upside of 0.07%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.64%. Given Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Western Asset Mortgage Capital is more favorable than CubeSmart.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.6% of CubeSmart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of CubeSmart shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CubeSmart and Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CubeSmart $643.91 million 8.64 $169.12 million $1.69 17.00 Western Asset Mortgage Capital $217.26 million 0.54 $70.70 million $1.21 1.82

CubeSmart has higher revenue and earnings than Western Asset Mortgage Capital. Western Asset Mortgage Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CubeSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

CubeSmart has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CubeSmart and Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CubeSmart 26.18% 9.53% 4.31% Western Asset Mortgage Capital -154.05% 13.11% 1.28%

Summary

CubeSmart beats Western Asset Mortgage Capital on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Pasadena, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.