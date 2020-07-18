Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) & Luther Burbank (NYSE:LBC) Critical Review

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) and Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Silvergate Capital and Luther Burbank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvergate Capital $96.79 million 2.59 $24.85 million $1.14 11.78 Luther Burbank $271.82 million 1.87 $48.86 million $0.87 11.02

Luther Burbank has higher revenue and earnings than Silvergate Capital. Luther Burbank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silvergate Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Silvergate Capital and Luther Burbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvergate Capital N/A N/A N/A Luther Burbank 16.44% 7.34% 0.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.2% of Silvergate Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.7% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Silvergate Capital and Luther Burbank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvergate Capital 0 1 3 0 2.75 Luther Burbank 0 0 2 0 3.00

Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus target price of $18.13, suggesting a potential upside of 34.96%. Luther Burbank has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.92%. Given Silvergate Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Silvergate Capital is more favorable than Luther Burbank.

Summary

Luther Burbank beats Silvergate Capital on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to-four family real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans, and reverse mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans and other loans secured by personal property; and cash management services. The company is based in La Jolla, California.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides commercial real estate loans, including first mortgage loans for the purchase, refinance, or build-out of tenant improvements on investor owned multifamily residential properties, as well as loans for the purchase, refinance, or improvement of office, retail, and light industrial properties; single family residential loans; and mortgage products, such as a portfolio of 30-year fixed rate first mortgage and a forgivable second mortgage. In addition, the company offers ATM machines, debit cards, and online and mobile banking services; engages in the real estate investment and equal housing lending activities; and issues trust preferred securities. As of January 28, 2019, it had operations in California, Oregon, and Washington through nine branches in California; 1 branch in Washington; and 9 lending offices located throughout the market area, including Santa Rosa, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, San Diego, and Seattle. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

