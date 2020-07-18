Contrasting Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) and DAI NIPPON PRTG/S (OTCMKTS:DNPLY)

Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) and DAI NIPPON PRTG/S (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Paladin Energy and DAI NIPPON PRTG/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paladin Energy N/A N/A N/A DAI NIPPON PRTG/S 4.99% 2.90% 1.72%

Paladin Energy has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DAI NIPPON PRTG/S has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of DAI NIPPON PRTG/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paladin Energy and DAI NIPPON PRTG/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paladin Energy $72.92 million 2.18 $367.76 million N/A N/A DAI NIPPON PRTG/S $12.90 billion 0.58 $639.37 million N/A N/A

DAI NIPPON PRTG/S has higher revenue and earnings than Paladin Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Paladin Energy and DAI NIPPON PRTG/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paladin Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 DAI NIPPON PRTG/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

DAI NIPPON PRTG/S beats Paladin Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paladin Energy Company Profile

Paladin Energy Limited develops and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Malawi segments. Its flagship projects include the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. Paladin Energy Ltd serves utilities and other entities primarily located in the United States, East Asia, and Western Europe. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007. Paladin Energy Limited was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

DAI NIPPON PRTG/S Company Profile

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. primarily engages in printing business worldwide. Its Information Communication segment offers magazines, books, dictionaries, newspapers, textbooks, DVDs, multimedia software, bookstore network, education and publications distribution, etc.; catalogs, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, flyers, pamphlets, and posters, as well as event planning and execution, store design, customer service center operation, online services, household budget-tracking application, digital signage, etc.; personalized direct mail, smart and magnetic cards, SIM cards, hologram ribbons, merchandise vouchers, bank books, business forms, etc.; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and photo printers, ID photo kiosk and direct transfer ribbons, etc. The company's Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies segment provides packaging for processed foods, toiletries and pharmaceuticals, universal design products, barrier films, biomass plastic films, PET plastic bottles and preforms, aseptic filling systems, packaging for Japanese-style space food, medicine packaging for daily behavior monitoring systems, etc. This segment also offers residential interior materials, exterior materials for buildings, decorative materials, automotive interior materials, interior coverings, surface materials, etc.; and transparent barrier films, photovoltaic module components, bus line sheets, pouch for lithium-ion battery, etc. Its Electronics segment provides Color filters, large-scale photomask, touch panel sensors, optical and electrode films, display system for ultra-short focus projector, etc.; and semiconductor photomasks, master templates, hard disk drive suspensions, lead frames, metal substrates, camera modules, near field communication modules, electronic paper display systems, micro electro mechanical systems, etc. The company's Beverages segment produces and sells soft drinks. Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

