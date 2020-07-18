Analysts Expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to Announce $4.24 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will announce $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.29. Mettler-Toledo International posted earnings per share of $5.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year earnings of $20.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.95 to $22.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $24.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.25 to $26.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.11. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 134.62%. The company had revenue of $649.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $720.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $690.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $722.20.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $867.89 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $579.40 and a twelve month high of $878.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $809.20 and a 200 day moving average of $754.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.01, for a total value of $119,442.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.64, for a total value of $345,544.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,547 shares of company stock worth $9,694,046. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,799,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,242,719,000 after buying an additional 44,208 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $864,309,000 after acquiring an additional 61,959 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 739,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $510,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,458 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 562,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $388,606,000 after acquiring an additional 12,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $383,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

