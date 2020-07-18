Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Issued By SVB Leerink

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for CONMED in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for CONMED’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CONMED from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONMED from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CONMED currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.43.

NASDAQ:CNMD opened at $79.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.48. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. CONMED has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $116.81.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.85 million. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

In related news, EVP Wilfredo Ruiz-Caban sold 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $813,556.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,055.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

