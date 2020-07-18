The Greater Cannabis (NASDAQ:GCAN) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of The Greater Cannabis Company (NASDAQ:GCAN) traded down 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 460,999 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,200,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

About The Greater Cannabis (NASDAQ:GCAN)

The Greater Cannabis Company, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cannabinoid delivery systems. It holds the license of Eluting Transmucosal Patch platform for non-invasive drug delivery in the cannabis field. The company is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Greater Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greater Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.