iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXXB) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXXB) were down 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.60 and last traded at $31.76, approximately 27,103,100 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $32.26.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.70.

