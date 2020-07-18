AgraFlora Organics International (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Trading Up 2%

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF)’s share price rose 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 246,821 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,071,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.

AgraFlora Organics International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGFAF)

AgraFlora Organics International Inc operates in the cannabis industry in Canada and the Republic of Colombia. The company was formerly known as PUF Ventures Inc and changed its name to AgraFlora Organics International Inc in November 2018. AgraFlora Organics International Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

