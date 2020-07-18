Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
SLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 255 ($3.14) to GBX 270 ($3.32) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 245 ($3.02) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 195 ($2.40) to GBX 230 ($2.83) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 220 ($2.71) to GBX 225 ($2.77) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 247.50 ($3.05).
Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock opened at GBX 265.40 ($3.27) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 262.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 262.06. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12 month low of GBX 170.30 ($2.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 338.25 ($4.16). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
About Standard Life Aberdeen
Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
