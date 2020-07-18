Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 255 ($3.14) to GBX 270 ($3.32) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 245 ($3.02) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 195 ($2.40) to GBX 230 ($2.83) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 220 ($2.71) to GBX 225 ($2.77) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 247.50 ($3.05).

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock opened at GBX 265.40 ($3.27) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 262.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 262.06. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12 month low of GBX 170.30 ($2.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 338.25 ($4.16). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

In other Standard Life Aberdeen news, insider Stephanie Bruce bought 103,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.26) per share, with a total value of £275,226.35 ($338,698.44). Also, insider Keith Skeoch bought 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.83) per share, with a total value of £1,513.40 ($1,862.42). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 104,669 shares of company stock valued at $27,711,556.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

