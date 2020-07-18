Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SLN opened at GBX 440 ($5.41) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 445.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 419.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Silence Therapeutics has a one year low of GBX 77.50 ($0.95) and a one year high of GBX 646.50 ($7.96).

In other news, insider Rob Quinn sold 73,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 398 ($4.90), for a total value of £290,985.76 ($358,092.25). Also, insider Iain Ross bought 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 470 ($5.78) per share, with a total value of £74,260 ($91,385.68).

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs. It is developing various candidates for the treatment of cancer, iron overload disorders, cardiovascular disease, alcohol use disorder, and other metabolic diseases.

