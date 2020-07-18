UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Synthomer (LON:SYNT)

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Synthomer (LON:SYNT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SYNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 274 ($3.37) to GBX 317 ($3.90) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Peel Hunt lowered Synthomer to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.57) to GBX 325 ($4.00) in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Synthomer to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 265 ($3.26) to GBX 300 ($3.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Synthomer in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 339.33 ($4.18).

Shares of Synthomer stock opened at GBX 303.80 ($3.74) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 290.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 291.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61. Synthomer has a twelve month low of GBX 182.30 ($2.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 384.40 ($4.73).

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

Analyst Recommendations for Synthomer (LON:SYNT)

