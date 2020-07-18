Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Dell Call Options (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 16,539 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 170% compared to the average volume of 6,125 call options.

In other Dell news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 3,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 39,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,790,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 402,873 shares of company stock worth $20,810,656. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dell by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dell by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dell by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Dell by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dell by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $60.37 on Friday. Dell has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $61.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. Dell had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 141.86%. The business had revenue of $21.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Dell’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dell from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Cowen upped their price target on Dell from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Dell from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Dell in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.10.

About Dell

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.