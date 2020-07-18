Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Given a €37.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has been given a €37.00 ($41.57) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.00 ($32.58) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($29.21) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($77.53) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €47.73 ($53.63).

FRA stock opened at €38.50 ($43.26) on Thursday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52 week low of €59.33 ($66.66) and a 52 week high of €97.26 ($109.28). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €41.86 and its 200 day moving average price is €51.01.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Analyst Recommendations for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Dell Call Options
Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Dell Call Options
Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Given a €37.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts
Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Given a €37.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA PT Set at €66.30 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA PT Set at €66.30 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
LEG Immobilien PT Set at €131.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
LEG Immobilien PT Set at €131.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Sartorius PT Set at €290.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Sartorius PT Set at €290.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Sartorius Given a €212.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts
Sartorius Given a €212.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report