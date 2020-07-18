Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Given a €37.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has been given a €37.00 ($41.57) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.00 ($32.58) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($29.21) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($77.53) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €47.73 ($53.63).

FRA stock opened at €38.50 ($43.26) on Thursday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52 week low of €59.33 ($66.66) and a 52 week high of €97.26 ($109.28). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €41.86 and its 200 day moving average price is €51.01.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

