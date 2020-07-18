Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €66.30 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) received a €66.30 ($74.49) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 49.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FRE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($52.81) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($41.57) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €51.85 ($58.26).

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA stock opened at €44.28 ($49.75) on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($67.60) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($89.89). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €44.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of €42.73.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

