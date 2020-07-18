LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €131.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) received a €131.00 ($147.19) target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €115.00 ($129.21) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €115.80 ($130.11) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($134.83) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €124.00 ($139.33) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. LEG Immobilien has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €118.24 ($132.85).

Shares of LEG Immobilien stock opened at €116.50 ($130.90) on Thursday. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($84.46) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($110.67). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €116.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is €108.98.

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

