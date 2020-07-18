Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) PT Set at €290.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) has been assigned a €290.00 ($325.84) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 11.91% from the company’s previous close.

SRT3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($196.63) price target on Sartorius and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Commerzbank set a €327.00 ($367.42) price target on Sartorius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nord/LB set a €238.00 ($267.42) price target on Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €212.00 ($238.20) price target on Sartorius and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €208.00 ($233.71) price objective on Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €250.40 ($281.35).

Shares of SRT3 stock opened at €329.20 ($369.89) on Thursday. Sartorius has a 1 year low of €71.00 ($79.78) and a 1 year high of €124.70 ($140.11). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €302.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of €248.38.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

