Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) Given a €212.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) received a €212.00 ($238.20) price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 35.60% from the company’s current price.

SRT3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €277.00 ($311.24) price objective on Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Commerzbank set a €327.00 ($367.42) price objective on Sartorius and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €320.00 ($359.55) price objective on Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($196.63) price objective on Sartorius and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €235.00 ($264.04) price target on Sartorius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €250.40 ($281.35).

Shares of Sartorius stock opened at €329.20 ($369.89) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €302.31 and a 200-day moving average price of €248.38. Sartorius has a twelve month low of €71.00 ($79.78) and a twelve month high of €124.70 ($140.11).

About Sartorius

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

