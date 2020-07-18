Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) PT Set at €208.00 by Berenberg Bank

Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) received a €208.00 ($233.71) target price from Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 36.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €277.00 ($311.24) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($196.63) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €320.00 ($359.55) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Commerzbank set a €327.00 ($367.42) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($325.84) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €250.40 ($281.35).

Shares of FRA SRT3 opened at €329.20 ($369.89) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €302.31 and its 200-day moving average price is €248.38. Sartorius has a 12-month low of €71.00 ($79.78) and a 12-month high of €124.70 ($140.11).

About Sartorius

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

Analyst Recommendations for Sartorius (FRA:SRT3)

Latest News

