Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €80.00 by Independent Research

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €80.00 ($89.89) price target by investment analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZAL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €84.00 ($94.38) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($57.30) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($35.96) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($28.09) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €60.68 ($68.18).

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €65.34 ($73.42) on Thursday. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($56.02). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €63.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of €48.28.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

