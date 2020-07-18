Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €64.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €64.00 ($71.91) price objective by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($59.55) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €65.50 ($73.60) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($28.09) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €60.68 ($68.18).

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €65.34 ($73.42) on Thursday. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($56.02). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €63.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €48.28.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

