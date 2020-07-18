Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €70.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €70.00 ($78.65) target price by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($59.55) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($35.96) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €60.68 ($68.18).

ZAL opened at €65.34 ($73.42) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €63.26 and a 200-day moving average of €48.28. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($56.02).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

