Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €84.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €84.00 ($94.38) target price by equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($28.09) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($71.91) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €62.00 ($69.66) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €60.68 ($68.18).

FRA:ZAL opened at €65.34 ($73.42) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €63.26 and a 200-day moving average of €48.28. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a one year high of €49.86 ($56.02).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

