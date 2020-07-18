Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €64.00 by UBS Group

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €64.00 ($71.91) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.05% from the stock’s current price.

ZAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €65.50 ($73.60) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($75.28) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Independent Research set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($35.96) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €60.68 ($68.18).

FRA:ZAL opened at €65.34 ($73.42) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €63.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is €48.28. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($56.02).

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

