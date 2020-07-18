Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €75.00 by Baader Bank

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective from analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($28.09) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($57.30) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €84.00 ($94.38) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €60.68 ($68.18).

FRA ZAL opened at €65.34 ($73.42) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €63.26 and a 200 day moving average price of €48.28. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($56.02).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

