Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €51.00 by Warburg Research

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($35.96) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €65.50 ($73.60) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($28.09) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €62.00 ($69.66) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €60.68 ($68.18).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €65.34 ($73.42) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €63.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €48.28. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a one year high of €49.86 ($56.02).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.