Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Ducommun in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ducommun’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.02 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 11.65%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Ducommun from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

NYSE:DCO opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $395.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.28. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $57.84.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 669.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.