Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €204.00 by Barclays

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €204.00 ($229.21) price target by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($215.73) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €165.00 ($185.39) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €200.00 ($224.72) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Allianz currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €204.00 ($229.21).

FRA ALV opened at €185.52 ($208.45) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €180.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of €184.34. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($187.98) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($232.36).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

