Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Price Target to GBX 680

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its target price decreased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 745 ($9.17) to GBX 680 ($8.37) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 815 ($10.03) to GBX 800 ($9.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 875 ($10.77) to GBX 775 ($9.54) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 980 ($12.06) to GBX 930 ($11.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 973.33 ($11.98).

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Shares of WKP stock opened at GBX 587.50 ($7.23) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 689.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 892.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75. Workspace Group has a 12-month low of GBX 420.88 ($5.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,317 ($16.21).

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 44.60 ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 44.50 ($0.55) by GBX 0.10 ($0.00). On average, research analysts predict that Workspace Group will post 4768.9047889 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Graham Clemett sold 5,797 shares of Workspace Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 682 ($8.39), for a total transaction of £39,535.54 ($48,653.14).

Workspace Group Company Profile

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.