Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Price Target to GBX 680

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its target price decreased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 745 ($9.17) to GBX 680 ($8.37) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 815 ($10.03) to GBX 800 ($9.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 875 ($10.77) to GBX 775 ($9.54) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 980 ($12.06) to GBX 930 ($11.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 973.33 ($11.98).
Shares of WKP stock opened at GBX 587.50 ($7.23) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 689.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 892.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75. Workspace Group has a 12-month low of GBX 420.88 ($5.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,317 ($16.21).
In related news, insider Graham Clemett sold 5,797 shares of Workspace Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 682 ($8.39), for a total transaction of £39,535.54 ($48,653.14).
Workspace Group Company Profile
Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.
