LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF (NYSEARCA:MSVX) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF (NYSEARCA:MSVX) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.88 and last traded at $23.85, approximately 165,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 487% from the average daily volume of 28,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.85.

