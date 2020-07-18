Schweiter Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF)’s share price was down 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1,166.00 and last traded at $1,166.00, approximately 5 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,185.00.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schweiter Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,121.82.

Schweiter Technologies AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of cast plastic sheets, composite panels, foam boards, and core materials for composite structures in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It provides materials for sandwich constructions, principally for use in wind farms; and composite panels for facades and display applications in the display, architecture, wind energy, marine, transportation, and industrial markets.

