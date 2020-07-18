SONNET BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of SONNET BioTherapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:SONN) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.33, 176,900 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 524,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SONNET BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

SONNET BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. SONNET BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,025.86% and a negative net margin of 82.24%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that SONNET BioTherapeutics, Inc will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

SONNET BioTherapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company that engages in development of bi and tri functional therapies that can simulate or block immune-modulating targets to control cancer. The company uses albumin binding single chain antibody fragment (scFv) for delivery of recombinant human-cytokines (rH-cytokines) and other validated targets.

