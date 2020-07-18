Duo World (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) Trading Down 5%

Duo World (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.53, 5,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 5,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Separately, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Duo World in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Duo World (OTCMKTS:TNHDF)

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited provides property management and other relevant services primarily to property developers, property owners and residents, and governmental authorities in the People's Republic of China. The company offers property management services for residential properties non-residential properties.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Duo World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duo World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.