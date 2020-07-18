Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.67

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.67 and traded as high as $31.98. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $30.22, with a volume of 359,586 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NBR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Nabors Industries from $37.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nabors Industries from $50.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $15.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nabors Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $220.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average is $14.67.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($19.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($15.03) by ($4.83). The business had revenue of $715.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.69 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 20.73% and a negative net margin of 33.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -90.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

