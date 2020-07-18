Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.29

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.29 and traded as high as $18.79. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF shares last traded at $18.68, with a volume of 13,500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

