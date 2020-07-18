Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.65

Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.65 and traded as high as $13.82. Primo Water shares last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 512,200 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRMW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Primo Water from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Primo Water from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Primo Water from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.39.

Get Primo Water alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.35, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Easterly Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,455,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 25,209.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,225,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193,073 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,043,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,659,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Primo Water by 11,252.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,225,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.