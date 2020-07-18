Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.65

Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.65 and traded as high as $13.82. Primo Water shares last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 512,200 shares traded.
Several research firms have weighed in on PRMW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Primo Water from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Primo Water from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Primo Water from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.39.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.35, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Easterly Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,455,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 25,209.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,225,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193,073 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,043,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,659,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Primo Water by 11,252.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,225,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.
Primo Water Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRMW)
Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.
