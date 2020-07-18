Helen Galbraith Acquires 4,842 Shares of BMO UK/PAR 0.001 (LON:BHI) Stock

BMO UK/PAR 0.001 (LON:BHI) insider Helen Galbraith purchased 4,842 shares of BMO UK/PAR 0.001 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £3,873.60 ($4,766.92).

The company has a market capitalization of $69.60 million and a PE ratio of 44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 79.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 83.33. BMO UK/PAR 0.001 has a twelve month low of GBX 57 ($0.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 105.39 ($1.30).

Get BMO UK/PAR 0.001 alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. BMO UK/PAR 0.001’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 277.78%.

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO UK/PAR 0.001 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO UK/PAR 0.001 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.