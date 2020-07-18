Caroline Banszky Acquires 15,000 Shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF) Stock

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF) insider Caroline Banszky bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £15,450 ($19,013.04).

Shares of LON:GSF opened at GBX 102 ($1.26) on Friday. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 105 ($1.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $49.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 99.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 97.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.07%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

