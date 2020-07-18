Zacks: Analysts Expect Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.01 Million

Equities analysts expect Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) to report $66.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Talend’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.30 million and the highest is $66.72 million. Talend posted sales of $60.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Talend will report full-year sales of $271.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $268.30 million to $274.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $304.11 million, with estimates ranging from $296.20 million to $312.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Talend.

Get Talend alerts:

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.16. Talend had a negative return on equity of 93.14% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $68.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Talend’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TLND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Talend from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Talend from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Talend in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

In other news, Director Michael Tuchen sold 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $52,176.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 604,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,439,912.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $41,205.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,648 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,665.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,435 shares of company stock worth $113,884 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Talend in the 4th quarter valued at $12,521,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Talend by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Talend by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Talend during the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Talend during the 4th quarter worth $920,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Talend stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. Talend has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $42.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average is $32.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

About Talend

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talend (TLND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.